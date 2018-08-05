Marketing School
7 Free Marketing Tools that You Ought to Use | Ep. #222
In Episode #222, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 free marketing tools that you ought to use. People oftentimes become overwhelmed about where to start with their marketing campaigns with little knowledge of the tools that are already at their disposal. Eric and Neil give you 7 free tools and describe what they are, how they add value to your website, and how they improve your ranking. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Free Marketing Tools that You Ought to Use 00:34 – First is Ubersuggest 00:38 – It is great for content generation 00:54 – Second is Google Tag Manager 01:05 – It makes adding tools to your website easier 01:15 – Make sure you have the right retargeting pixel and other pixels 01:46 – Collect the data 01:56 – HubSpot Sales 02:19 – It tracks your email and tells the receivers' actions 02:33 – Mixmax will let you track, too 02:48 – You can personalize your outreach email 03:06 – You can integrate it with your team 03:20 – Yesware and HubSpot Sales does the same thing as Mixmax 03:35 – Google Webmaster Tool 03:50 – It allows you to see what is happening on your website 04:02 – BuiltWith tells you what your competition is doing, for free 04:25 – If you know what your competition is using, you might as well use it, as well! 04:35 – SimilarWeb is good for competitive analysis and it has a free and premium version 05:06 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: There are tons of free marketing tools available – sift through and find the ones that will be helpful to your site. Knowing your competitors behavior will help you improve your process. Email is still one of the best marketing channels out there - tracking and personalizing your emails is key in maximizing its utility.