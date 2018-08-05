Marketing School
7 Ways to Repurpose Your Content | Ep. #221
In Episode #221, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 ways to repurpose your content. Repurposing your content is a great opportunity to extend your reach and maximize the value of your content. Tune in to find out key strategies of how to repurpose your content in the best way possible and how to avoid the risk of sounding too repetitive. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 Ways to Repurpose Your Content 00:40 – Repurposing is maximizing your content 01:07 – First, publish to multiple channels at once 01:32 – Use Libsyn for podcasts and Edgar for social media channels 01:40 – Second is reposting 02:05 – Slice up your content into different topics—rename and optimize it 02:42 – Turn your most popular blog post into a podcast 02:58 – Base it on the most social shares 03:15 – Fifth, put it into SlideShare 03:25 – SlideShare is owned by LinkedIn and you might get into the B2B audience this way 03:40 – Sixth is a partnership 03:53 – Have a partner website and cross-post your content 04:02 – Do webinars, too! 04:32 – Seventh is to use your content in speaking engagements 04:50 – Most people haven’t seen or heard your stuff so it’s great opportunity to share what you know to others for the first time 05:26 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Repurposing is maximizing the content that drives people to your website. Turn your long post into multiple, smaller ones by creating different headlines and optimizing on each point. Repurposing is also helpful for boosting your traffic and expanding your content’s reach. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu