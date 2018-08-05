Marketing School
Where Marketing Is Going in 2017 | Ep. #220
In Episode #220, Eric and Neil discuss where marketing is going in 2017. YouTube videos, personal branding, and building an online community are the popular trends in marketing today. Tune in and get a glimpse of each of these streams and who’s doing it right. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Where Marketing Is Going in 2017 00:35 – There’s more video content in marketing 00:48 – YouTube just released their live streaming feature for mobile phones 01:00 – Going live on Facebook is also happening 01:24 – Companies aren’t hiring CMOs anymore 01:40 – “Marketing has a new mindset” 01:52 – You can leverage so many assets within a company 02:02 – Dropbox has grown by inviting friends and getting more storage space 02:23 – Online marketing ads are getting saturated and are rising 02:48 – Growth hacking is starting to become mainstream 03:13 – Build a community 03:29 – It is indispensable and takes time 03:45 – Casey Neistat’s company was bought by CNN because of Casey’s following of millions on YouTube 04:10 – Pat Flynn also has a good community around him 04:14 – Marketing automation is becoming prevalent 04:30 – Use tools such as Infusionsoft or Drip 04:45 – Personal branding 04:54 – It is easier and cheaper to acquire companies for a business through personal branding 05:58 – Neil’s goal is to take his personal branding to 3x this year 06:18 – “You really can’t sell a personal brand” 07:12 – A company that relies on personal branding is more difficult to sell 07:50 – Ryan Deiss’ personal brand DigitalMarketer 08:50 – Take a look at what Native Commerce is doing 09:01 – Look at data signs 09:38 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Video content is dominating the marketing space, in 2017. A community can help your branding stick to people. Personal branding has its pros and cons – be sure to build and use it wisely. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu