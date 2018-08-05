Marketing School
How to Run Weekly Growth Meetings | Ep. #218
In Episode #218, Eric and Neil discuss how to run weekly growth meetings. Weekly growth meetings can drive results for your business and how to do it effectively. Tune in to find out key strategies that can help guide your meeting and direct you to the best ideas as well as the importance of finding mentors to provide that outside perspective. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Run Weekly Growth Meetings 00:41 – Weekly growth meetings drive results for your business 00:48 – Eric is running 2-3 tests weekly and have people who will be responsible for each test 00:55 – Use Google spreadsheet or Trello to track your progress 01:06 – Use Growth Hacker’s experiment tool that has a leaderboard 01:19 – Incentivize people to come up with great ideas 01:50 – Each idea is ranked on a scale of 1-10 02:08 – Have a hypothesis and make people constantly think about things 02:49 – Neil setups teams with different people 02:58 – “Every person in an organization has an idea and experienced in different communication channels” 03:22 – Each will put their ideas in a basket and the best ones will be picked 03:49 – The key to growth meetings is weekly reiteration 04:00 – Weekly growth meeting is still possible with a one-man team 04:19 – Do A/B test or outbound campaigns 04:40 – Neil discusses marketing strategies with his friend, Michael Howard 05:52 – Read up from other entrepreneurs and get someone as a mentor 05:44 – Join a group 05:54 – Eric has a monthly meetup in Los Angeles 06:01 – The questions that you should be asking yourself when you are running a test 06:50 – Do it as a routine 06:59 – Always check in with those who are uncooperative and are not participating 07:13 – It’s about efficiency in meetings 07:24 – Celebrate your big wins 07:46 – Read up Brian Balfour’s essay on running growth meetings and Growth Hacker’s growth study on how to run High Temporal Testing 08:01 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Weekly growth meetings, when run right, are where you can get your best growth ideas. Do a test as a part of your routine and address the questions that you have prior to starting that test. Efficiency is the key to every meeting; make sure to address those who aren’t necessarily cooperating. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu