Marketing School
How to Measure Your Branding Efforts | Ep. #217
In Episode #217, Eric and Neil discuss how to measure your branding efforts. Tune in to find out the importance of assessing your branding efforts, how to adjust to increase that engagement, and just how much effort and time it takes to make your brand stick to the people. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Measure Your Branding Efforts 00:40 – First, look at your reach and how far your content is going 01:08 – Eric shares how they were able to increase their reach in a post 01:30 – Google now lets you look at the region to check how you are doing in that specific region 02:17 – Check your engagement rate 02:20 – Are your efforts resonating with people? 02:43 – Avanash Kaushik's Applause Rate Blog Post 03:05 – Branding is about long-term and longevity 03:15 – "Keep pushing hard" 03:30 – Engage on a daily basis 03:48 – Respond as soon as you can 03:58 – Look at your likes, shares and comments 04:52 – Branding is when people keep talking about you 05:00 – Neil shares about someone who is doing a branding campaign through remarketing 05:15 – Marketing's rule of 7 05:30 – When people keep on seeing the same post over and over again, they are more likely to convert 05:56 – Nike and McDonalds have been using the same type of message for years 06:49 – Look at your unsolicited response rate 07:05 – "Keep adding value to people and it will come back to you over time" 07:16 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Checking your reach can help you improve and adjust your marketing efforts. Branding is about long-term and longevity – keep your engagement active and make your product and message resonate with people. Keep adding value to people and it will come back to you over time.