Marketing School
7-Point SEO Checklist | Ep. #216
In Episode #216, Eric and Neil discuss the 7-point SEO checklist. Add these pointers to your checklist of things to look for in order to amplify your website’s SEO and boost your Google ranking. Find out the importance of mobile usability as well as page load speed to optimize your user experience. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7-Point SEO Checklist 00:43 – First is to use Screaming Frog Spider and OnPage to crawl your site 01:11 – Go through your pages in your sites and find duplicates 01:20 – Pages with the same topics should be combined 01:52 – You’re sending Google conflicting data 02:02 – Make sure to implement accelerated mobile pages 02:13 – It is a better experience for users 02:22 – Fourth, update your most popular content 02:45 – Fifth is mobile usability 02:49 – Run Google, mobile-friendly tests on your site to make sure your site is running well 03:04 – Sixth, check your bounce rate 03:15 – Make sure that it is decreasing 03:24 – As it decreases, your mobile ranking will climb 03:30 – Seventh is page load speed 03:33 – GTmetrix can analyze your speed performance 03:53 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Merge pages with the same topics; then, you won’t be sending Google conflicting data. Make sure your website is optimized for mobile – more people are using smartphones than computers on a daily basis. Redirect traffic from the pages with lesser views to the more popular pages. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu