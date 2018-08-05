Marketing School
Our Favorite Marketing Books | Ep. #215
In Episode #215, Eric and Neil discuss their favorite marketing books. They give you a quick synopsis of the value offered by each book and how these principles can help your marketing strategy. Whether you’re starting out or are an experienced marketer, there’s always more you can learn to up your marketing game. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Our Favorite Marketing Books 00:35 – Breakthrough Advertising 00:45 – Talks about people’s desires 01:09 – Explains the concepts of good copywriting 01:25 – Don’t Make Me Think 01:28 – This book includes design concepts 01:44 – Most marketers think having a good design equates to greater conversion rates 01:57 – Influence 02:01 – Discusses how you influence people to do something, like buying a product 02:07 – Concept of price anchoring: anchoring a price so high that when a customer comes in, you drop the price for them significantly that they can’t walk away from the purchase 03:06 – The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing 03:12 – It has the 22 rules that you should always follow in regards to marketing 03:31 – DotCom Secrets 03:36 – Talks about the concept of funnels 03:46 – The funnels are the future 04:01 – The Copywriter’s Handbook 04:03 – A step-by-step guide of writing copy that sells 04:17 – It has the principles of copywriting outlined clearly 04:21 – Check David Ogilvy, the “father of advertising” 04:31 – He has shared his experiences through his books 04:47 – The Boron Letters 04:52 – Gary Halbert is one of the best copywriters 04:56 – The book is written for his son 05:19 – Seth Godin, the master marketer 05:21 – Check his blog 05:30 – Some of his books are Purple Cow and Linchpin 05:40 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Regardless of your experience, there is still much to learn regarding marketing. Conversion matters—both design and content are factors that affect your conversion. Learn from the best in the field and what they’ve written to get that leg up. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu