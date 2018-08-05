



Marketing School

How to Efficiently Manage Your Marketing Projects | Ep. #214

In Episode #214, Eric and Neil discuss how you can efficiently manage your marketing projects. Tune in to learn a few project management tools that you can use today. Find out also how marketing experiments and campaigns are worth the effort and the importance of having the whole team on board. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Efficiently Manage Your Marketing Projects 00:35 – Eric uses growth hacker experiments and combines them with Google sheets 00:50 – Run 3 experiments in a week and have 2 new ideas added into the Growth Hackers Project weekly 01:01 – Growth Hackers Project is a tool for running projects 01:09 – Someone should assess how the company is doing using these experiments 01:34 – Just continue experimenting over time 01:45 – Managing your marketing is more about cutting back what you’re doing 02:04 – Neil doesn’t do a lot of marketing 02:11 – Do one or two things at a time, once you get it right, add more 02:17 – Don’t keep adding more to your plate just because 02:33 – The key to managing your marketing is do less, but do it well 02:45 – Two people worth mentioning that are doing these experiments well: Brian Balfour of HubSpot and CoElevate 03:02 – Sean Ellis, the founder of GrowthHackers 03:20 – If you don’t have a process to follow, everything will fall apart easily 03:29 – Move and respond quickly 03:45 – Experimenting is a team effort and requires team work 03:54 – Make sure you’re annotating on your Google analytics when you are running the projects 04:15 – When you’re running a campaign or project, create a list 04:41 – Go after the things that are more difficult to achieve, then move to the easiest 04:49 – Prioritize those in your list with the highest potential of return 05:02 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Continually brainstorm ideas to better your experiments—vote on the best idea that can significantly impact the success of your growth experiment. The key to management is not doing everything at once, but doing a few things and doing them well. Experiments and projects are a team effort; make sure everyone knows their role and is on track. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu