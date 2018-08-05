Marketing School
7 Ideal Tasks to Give Your New Marketing Intern | Ep. #212
In Episode #212, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 ideal tasks to give your new marketing intern. Tune in and take note of how to maximize your intern’s time. These specific tasks will contribute to your company’s growth and improve your processes. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 Ideal Tasks to Give Your New Marketing Intern 00:35 – First task is to list out all your competitors and track their growth and activities using a spreadsheet on a daily and weekly basis 01:11 – You can check how your activities are comparing with your competitors 01:25 – The diminishing return explained 01:46 – Have an on-going link building process 02:00 – Use BuzzSumo to find the right people to reach out to 02:09 – Use BuzzStream to keep track of the report 02:30 – Your intern should focus on social media and respond to anyone who is upset in your space 02:45 – They don’t have to be necessarily picking on your product 02:50 – Helping out will build trust and royalty 02:57 – Do reporting 03:00 – Manual reporting is still a good way to do it 03:12 – Use Screenflow for screencasting to make records 03:38 – “Each week, have your intern talk to customers who signed up and 5 people who didn’t sign up” 03:54 – Keep in touch with those people and understand their user experience 04:10 – Make your intern boost Facebook posts or run basic ads using Facebook and Google 04:40 – Have your intern monitor Ahrefs for bad links 04:48 – The intern should update your bad links on a daily basis 05:17 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Having the right tasks to assign your intern will make their stay in the company worthwhile. Your intern should focus on building your online presence—this can include reaching out to customers and being more engaged online. Make your intern track growth and activities on a daily basis to see how you’re measuring up. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu