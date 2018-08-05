Marketing School
7 Key Elements of a High Converting Homepage | Ep. #211
In Episode #211, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 key elements of a high converting homepage. Your homepage should be the star as this is the page that generates the most traffic. Tune in to find out how you can convert your traffic to sales making these important changes to your homepage—creating that successful funnel. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Key Elements of a High Converting Homepage 00:35 – Make sure you have a great headline that emphasizes what you do 00:49 – Have a call-to-action that goes with the headline 01:08 – Answer objections: 01:20 – People are more likely to buy and be more comfortable if you will answer their objections 01:30 – Talk to people and ask about their hesitations in buying a product 01:39 – Use Qualaroo to put up a quick survey 01:52 – Use testimonials and case studies 02:14 – Fourth is to add a benefit-driven headline 02:21 – Talk to your paying customers and ask them why they bought your product 03:17 – Fifth is page load speed 03:46 – Think of your homepage as a funnel 04:39 – "Whatever your funnel is, make sure all flows together" 04:54 – Don't forget about your pixels 05:05 – Start collecting data when people visit your site 05:18 – You can't advertise effectively to your target audience without your pixels 05:24 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: A benefit driven headline can attract a greater audience and this can turn into sales. Consider your homepage as a funnel as this is what gets the most traffic. Know your pixels to reach your targeted audience effectively.