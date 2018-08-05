Marketing School
What Is a PBN? | Ep. #210
In Episode #210, Eric and Neil discuss what a private blog network (PBN) is and its usefulness. Tune in to learn why you should avoid PBNs as well as the alternatives that you can use in the SEO space to grow your following. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Is a PBN? 00:35 – A PBN is a private blog network that can be used to make your SEO more effective 01:16 – Build My Rank is one of the most popular blog networks 01:27 – People thought blog networks wouldn't leave a footprint on their website, but Google found them 01:42 – PBN still works, but is not recommended 01:58 – PBN is not a good viable solution for the long-term 02:08 – Focus on creating amazing sites with amazing content 02:36 – ViperChill has a blog regarding the effectivity of PBNs 03:21 – The typical PBNs price 04:25 – Use a blog network, like SitePoint 05:03 – "Try avoiding PBNs at all cost" 05:24 – Instead, think about black hat and white hat SEO 05:35 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: PBN used to be effective, but Google can track websites using PBN and "de-index" them. PBN is not a good viable solution for long-term – it's best to avoid it. Create your own blog network with valuable content that will gradually attract and build an audience.