Marketing School
How to Recruit Great Marketers | Ep. #209
In Episode #209, Eric and Neil discuss how to recruit great marketers. Tune in to learn how you can recruit someone who is the BEST in the marketing field and why going to local marketing meetups or conferences are fantastic places to find that next hire. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Recruit Great Marketers 00:45 – Use your website as a source of referrals or ask friends 01:09 – Force the hiring concept from Hubstaff 01:47 – Reach out to other sites which can help guide you 02:10 – Some of the best hires are from local meetups that are marketing related 03:15 – Recruiters are also an option 03:33 – They bring results because of their network 03:40 – Use Workable—it allows job postings to seed into different sites 04:00 – Eric’s job site is SingleGrain.com/jobs 04:10 – Eric can retarget the people who have visited his website 04:37 – People will then go to Eric’s interview video using Spark Hire 05:04 – Look at performance 05:10 – Check marketers’ blogs or websites and see how they work 05:26 – They don’t have to be marketers—just pay attention to what they are good at and see if it fits your needs 05:58 – Hire people based on tangible points 06:20 – Test someone, first, by giving them part-time work to see if things will work out 06:35 – There should be consistency in their work 07:00 – They should go through a test or trial 07:58 – Give them specific scenarios of what you will require of them 08:10 – Eric and Neil are always hiring people so reach out to them 08:20 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Getting referrals is one of the easiest ways to look for an addition for your team – you can get feedback, too. Hire people based on tangible points and see if their skillsets will fit your needs. By giving applicants a trial, you get to check how they work and their consistency, as well, before making that commitment to hire them. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu