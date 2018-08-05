Marketing School
How Effective Are 301 Redirects? | Ep. #208
In Episode #208, Eric and Neil discuss how effective 301 redirects are. Tune in to know how 301 and 302 redirects work, when you would use either of them, and what Eric and Neil did to boost their website traffic. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How Effective Are 301 Redirects? 00:35 – A 301 redirect is you signaling that links have been moved 01:03 – 2 ways to do a 301 redirect is through direct links 01:26 – Eric bought a gun website and a site that was inactive 01:55 – The inactive site had a hundred backlinks 02:00 – The number of visitors from Google per day 02:10 – Eric's backlinks number 02:36 – Eric's site is now getting a thousand visitors a month 02:50 – Took him two weeks before he started seeing the traffic 03:00 – After 3 months, traffic went up to 40K a month 03:10 – Eric spent $2500 for the domain 03:27 – It is helpful, depending on your niche 04:00 – Neil did a 301 redirect recently 04:20 – The traffic is changing 04:41 – Neil submitted the website to webmaster in order to crawl it 04:56 – Neil changed all his internal links 05:10 – Neil got a 40% boost in traffic 05:20 – Use 301 for more permanent redirects and 302 for temporary 05:34 – Use a redirect checker and redirect the right way 05:44 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Use a redirect checker to make sure you are redirecting the right way. Spending some money for the right domain can help you boost your traffic. Research before buying a website – make sure you are not wasting your money.