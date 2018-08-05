Marketing School
How to Build a Sellable Website | Ep. #207
In Episode #207, Eric and Neil discuss how you can build a sellable website. Tune in to learn how to create a sellable website, why you should think long-term in regards to what you build, and how to choose a niche big enough to leave room for growth. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Build a Sellable Website 00:35 – "Don't think about trying to make a cookbook and sell it off the bat" 00:41 – Create value 00:53 – Check FEInternational for resources on how to value your website 01:06 – Look for something with repeatable and scalable traffic sources 01:32 – Check acquisitions, all your traffic, and your channels 01:45 – Make sure your website has clean code 01:52 – Neil doesn't buy websites with messy code 02:25 – Have a clean layout and design 02:35 – "Nicely designed websites convert better" 02:55 – Have a clean backlink profile 03:01 – Use Ahrefs or SEMrush 03:12 – Check for the bad links coming in 03:34 – Think long-term 03:45 – Don't do shady stuff or use shady content 04:20 – Doing unethical things will it make it more difficult to sell your website 04:38 – Stability of income 04:45 – People check your website if there's a potential for growth 05:30 – Make sure you have a big enough market for your website 05:48 – Don't pick a niche that is too small, making you dominant, but not profitable 06:28 – Check FEInternational on how they value websites 06:55 – Flippa and Empire Flipper 07:10 – Put a process in place 07:47 – Sweet Process can help you document your process 08:00 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Create a website that is valuable and nicely designed. Be in a larger niche—there's more room for growth and increase of sales. Document your process making it easier for future buyers to work around your website.