Marketing School
7 Key Strategies You Can Learn from Apple’s Marketing | Ep. #206
In Episode #206, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 key strategies that you must learn from Apple’s marketing. Apple stresses the importance of keeping things simple—from their written copy to how they display their products. Tune in to find out how Apple’s products reach a vast audience with ease and how you can adopt their marketing principles. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 Key Strategies You Can Learn from Apple’s Marketing 00:35 – First is simplicity 00:43 – Great design is invisible 00:57 – Second, rethink how you do product placing 01:16 – Get influencers to have product placements 01:42 – Third, don’t be afraid to stand-out 02:00 – Apple’s Airpods is getting good reviews 02:26 – Fourth, avoid price wars 02:34 – If you have a great product, price it as is 03:06 – Apple emphasizes why their products are amazing 03:09 – Fifth, have a different ecosystem 03:27 – “When iTunes came out, it changed everything” 04:00 – Sixth, know your audience and talk to them in their language 04:08 – Apple’s ads are simplistic 04:46 – Connect with the audience in a language that they can understand 04:55 – Seventh, hire people to explore the best opportunities 05:10 – Have the best people in your team 05:45 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Simplicity is everything – don’t over-decorate things. Know your product’s worth and don’t get into price wars. Have the crème de la crème in your team – do NOT settle for less. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu