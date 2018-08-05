Marketing School
How to Get 300 Real Targeted Followers Per Day in Instagram | Ep. #205
In Episode #205, Eric and Neil discuss how to get 300 real targeted followers in Instagram per day. Tune in to learn how you can grow your following on Instagram from zero to 300K. Also find out how Neil Patel's powerful campaign made his presence known to people outside of his field. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Get 300 Real Targeted Followers in Instagram per Day 00:46 – Eric interviewed Nathan Chan of Foundr Magazine 00:57 – Nathan got his Instagram following from 0 to 300K 01:10 – Nathan used the tool, Crowdstrike 01:42 – Crowdstrike looks “spammy”, but it works 02:02 – After establishing legitimacy, do shout for shout 02:40 – Use hashtags 03:10 – Pay powerful influencers to like your photos 03:23 – Your photos will start spreading 03:50 – Neil Patel’s Instagram campaign explained 04:30 – The campaign worked really well 05:08 – It is a lot of work to get to your first 300 followers 05:28 – Follow and unfollow people 05:34 – Every time you upload a photo, use 30 hashtags 05:53 – Post consistently 06:08 – Post Instagram stories and live videos daily 06:50 – Use hashtags in the comment 07:07 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Growing your following from zero to hundreds of thousands is possible by using the right tools and strategies. Increasing your Instagram presence demands time and consistency. Leveraging hashtags and spending some money for key influencers to “like” your photos is proven to work. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu