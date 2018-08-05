Marketing School
How to Get Actionable Data from Google Analytics in 10 Minutes | Ep. #204
In Episode #204, Eric and Neil discuss how you can get actionable data with Google analytics for 10 minutes. Tune in to learn how tracking and assessing your data from Google analytics can help you optimize your website's performance. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Get Actionable Data from Google Analytics in 10 Minutes 00:40 – Look at your reports 00:50 – Avinash Kaushik has different reports on Google Analytics 01:40 – You can optimize things from the results of your reports 02:00 – "If you don't have goals setup, analytics is useless" 02:20 – Analytics can help you look at the reasons why your data is spiking and if you're hitting your goal 02:30 – Neil's goal tracking 03:20 – Hook your Google Analytics to your Google Search Console 03:30 – It can save you time 03:40 – You can cross check the goals that you have 04:00 – It is also good for campaigns 05:00 – There's a lot of decisions that you can make by just looking at your data 05:10 – "Track your bounce rate religiously" 05:55 – Once you know the reason for your bounce rate, you can search for how to lessen them 06:10 – Do advance segments 06:20 – Segment people that behave differently in your website 06:55 – Segmentation is very important 07:16 – Do advance segments based on your traffic levels 08:01 – Have your e-commerce tracking set up correctly 08:23 – Look at multi-channels attribution 08:58 – "Have the plumbing setup correctly before you move forward" 00:00 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Make sure you have goals you'd like to hit—analytics is useless without them. It's not about the number of traffic or fans, it's about having the right fans at the right source of traffic that will convert. Have the plumbing setup correctly before you move forward.