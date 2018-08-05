Marketing School
How to Get Your Content into Google's Featured Snippet | Ep. #203
In Episode #203, Eric and Neil discuss how to get your content into Google’s featured snippets. Tune in to learn how your content can land on Google’s 1st page, search results by optimizing your paragraphs, lists and tables. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Get Your Content into Google’s Featured Snippets 00:35 – The Snippet is also called ranking zero 01:21 – Optimize the paragraph after headline 1 for search engines to read them 02:11 – Google featured the snippets that answer questions with the proper keywords 02:47 – Think about what people type that is related to your field 02:50 – Use keyword tools like Google Keyword Planner 03:15 – You should be answering questions that can drive more organic traffic 03:56 – There are 3 key points to look at when you’re targeting featured snippets: 04:00 – First is the paragraph 04:15 – Next is a list and last is table 04:50 – For paragraph, the maximum number of words is 97 and average is 45 04:58 – For a list, maximum of 8 items and average of 4.2 05:04 – For a table, 3.6 average and maximum of 9 05:23 – From WordStream, snippets are most likely pulled from the results ranked on the 1st page of Google 05:51 – Look up the ranking of the pages in your niche using Google Search Console and type the keywords in the position box 06:11 – SEMrush and Ahrefs show which snippets are ranking 06:29 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: The Google Snippet is one of the best ways to increase organic traffic. Google features the snippets that answer questions with the proper keywords. Look up the keywords that is commonly used in your niche and utilize them. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu