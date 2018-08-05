Marketing School
How to Grow Your Business with YouTube in 2017 | Ep. #202
In Episode #202, Eric and Neil discuss how to grow your business with YouTube in 2017. Tune in to learn what type of videos attract a larger audience and how to get the most out of your videos through collaborating with others and repurposing your content across many different platforms. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Grow Your Business with YouTube in 2017 00:35 – YouTube is the number 2 search engine in the world and is owned by Google 00:50 – First, go live on YouTube 01:05 – Use Wirecast or ScreenFlow for Mac to stream simultaneously on other platforms 01:39 – Second, create educational videos 01:51 – Neil shares what he does when goes to the studio and records 02:09 – The video clips pop out in Facebook and encourages a following 02:14 – Educational or tutorial videos work for corporate brands as well 02:50 – You can convert people into customers 03:00 – Repurpose your video 03:11 – Chop up your video and add catchy titles and captions 03:35 – Ryan Moran of Freedom Fast Lane is a good example of this 03:56 – If you're doing ads, re-target them 04:28 – Make sure you connect your YouTube with AdWords account and Google Analytics account 04:43 – Retargeting has been effective for Neil 05:15 – The videos must answer all the objections the people have 05:37 – Create a pre-roll video that you can put in front of your other YouTube videos 06:04 – TubeBuddy and VidIQ will allow you to peek at your competitors' statistics 06:29 – There's also suggested tags that help your videos rank 06:47 – Check Appsumo for the price 06:57 – Collaborating with people in your niche can grow your network 07:09 – You can cross-promote each other 07:20 – Leverage YouTube by promoting it through your other platforms 07:41 – This will give you more subscribers leading to more revenue 07:50 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Educational videos or tutorials attract more subscribers which can further generate more revenue. Repurposing is a good way to take your content even further. Leverage Youtube by promoting it across your other platforms.