Marketing School
How to Rank for Head Terms | Ep. #201
In Episode #201, Eric and Neil discuss how to rank for head terms. Tune in to know if the head terms and long-tail terms you are using are ranking well. Also, find out how easy it is for Google to read and rank your head terms. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Rank for Head Terms 00:35 – Head terms are 1 or 2 keywords or a phrase like: shoes, basketball shoes, running shoes 01:18 – Long-tail terms are three or more keyword phrases like "gray Nike running shoes" 01:36 – To rank for head terms, first look at your external links; the more that people link to you, the better 01:45 – "The sites with the highest domain authority tend to do well in ranking head terms" 01:53 – Second is brand queries; the more people type in your brand name, the more likely you are to rank 02:04 – If your term is the head term itself, it is easier to rank 02:30 – Read the case study of Glen Allsopp of ViperChill 02:36 – Glen studied a group of companies who linked to each other internally 02:50 – Glen called out Condé Nast 04:17 – Your content page should be in-depth and thorough 04:42 – Use the software, Market Muse 04:58 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: The sites with the highest domain authority tend to do well in ranking head terms. If your term is the head term itself, it is easier to rank. Make sure your content page is thorough and in-depth, making it easier for Google to rank the head terms. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review.