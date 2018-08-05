Marketing School
How to Get Your First Thousand Email Subscribers | Ep. #199
In Episode #199, Eric and Neil discuss how to get your first thousand email subscribers. What can be a tedious process is broken down into proven strategies that Eric and Neil have used in the past to grow their own email lists. Tune in to find the best way to improve your blog in order to grow your list and the many online tools you can access that will help you draw people in. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Get Your First Thousand Email Subscribers 00:35 – Email still performs really well because you get to control the message and audience 01:15 – Upgrade your content 01:26 – Providing resources that relate to your topic is going to increase your conversion rate 02:06 – Neil’s first blog didn’t do okay at first 02:24 – Quicksprout, which is Neil’s second blog, performed better 02:33 – Neil’s simple tactic is to improve your blog 02:43 – Find similar blog posts in your space that are ranking and check their comments 03:03 – Check the number of comments per blog post 03:18 – “The more comments they get, the more engaged viewers they have” 03:28 – Check the 10 most popular blogs per comment 03:40 – Pay each of them a few dollars and ask them to write and link to your new blog, ask their audience to subscribe 04:25 – Use KingSumo contests 04:28 – This is a plugin from WordPress where you can set a contest 04:50 – The more people who share this contest, the more entries they’re going to get—so they’re incentivized to participate 05:22 – LeadQuizzes can create quizzes and get people to opt-in 05:59 – Facebook ads and Lead ads are good tools too 06:08 – LinkedIn ads where people can do one-click lead form fills 06:16 – Use MeetEdgar to schedule your social media posts at $49 a month 00:51 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Email is still one of the best platform because you can control the message and choose the audience. It doesn’t hurt to pay a little to improve your email list. Contests, quizzes, and ads are great tools to find leads. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu