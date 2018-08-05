Marketing School
Should You Be Syndicating Your Content? | Ep. #198
In Episode #198, Eric and Neil discuss whether you should syndicate your content. Syndication simply means reposting content that you have onto other sites. Eric and Neil discuss how to best syndicate your content and why it is important to know where you post. They also address people’s hesitations in, essentially, duplicating their posts and discuss the advantages of doing just that. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Should You Be Syndicating Your Content? 00:35 – Syndication is reposting content in another website 00:50 – You don’t need to worry if you’re syndicating only a couple of times 01:23 – If you’re syndicating with a higher authority website and your website is brand new, the high-authority website might take over 02:01 – If you want to reuse and repurpose your content on different medium platforms—do it! 02:38 – There are different audiences who prefer different audio and video formats 02:40 – Try to resyndicate 03:10 – Medium allows you to add a canonical tag to your content 03:25 – Search for sites that allow syndication; LinkedIn is another example 03:41 – If you’re syndicating to another blog, write at the top of the blog post where you originally posted this material so people can get context 03:52 – Syndication is an element of repurposing 04:15 – Syndication and repurposing is a good way to maximize your earning power because your content is getting double the play 04:39 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Syndication should be done in a timely manner while using your best content. Search and understand the websites that allow you to syndicate. Syndication is an element of repurposing that helps you maximize the earning potential of your best content. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu