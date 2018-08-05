Marketing School
7-Point Facebook Advertising Checklist | Ep. #197
In Episode #197, Eric and Neil discuss the 7-point Facebook advertising checklist. Tune in to find out how you can best leverage Facebook advertising for your marketing campaign. Eric and Neil discuss 7 key tips that will get you on track to increasing your sales and click-through rates. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7-Point Facebook Advertising Checklist 00:35 – First, have a good image 00:48 – Use tools like Canva 00:53 – A good image drive means a good click-through rate 01:06 – Second, have a lot of text 01:18 – The more persuasive the text and the more stories you have, the better the conversion 01:37 – Third, try different objectives and see the results 02:21 – If you need people to register for something, go with the website conversion objective if that's what you need if you want conversion in your website 02:28 – If that isn't working or you want to try something new, try clicks and see what works better for you 02:42 – Fourth, make sure that ad frequency is less than 2 02:48 – More than 2 is a waste of money 03:03 – Fifth, be mindful of your "ad scent" 03:08 – Make sure that your images or videos are congruent to your landing page 03:35 – Sixth, have a new ad account and duplicate your campaign 04:06 – Seventh, don't be afraid to explore new ad ideas 04:10 – AdEspresso has a gallery of ads for inspiration 04:28 – Swiped has different long form landing page copy 04:41 – G-star has a good ad that is catchy video 05:03 – Rev has s caption service for your videos 05:17 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Facebook is one of the most effective platforms to have an advertisement. Congruent images to your message and a good amount of persuasive text increase click-through rate and conversions. Experiment and learn—you need to try different advertisement ideas to see what will work best for you.