Marketing School
7-Point Content Promotion Checklist | Ep. #196
In Episode #196, Eric and Neil discuss the 7-point content promotion checklist. Many people focus too much of their energy on the creating side of content, when really, their energy needs to be spent on promoting it. Tune in to see whether you're hitting these 7 strategies that help in promoting your content. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7-Point Content Promotion Checklist 00:35 – 20% of your time should be spent creating the content and the 80% should be spent promoting it 00:59 – 1: Hit your social media channels 01:00 – Use Meet Edgar to schedule your posts 01:36 – 2: Think of websites you can link to 02:09 – 3: The paid channels can boost your post for only $1/day 02:33 – Facebook Insights can be used to boost your post 03:30 – 4: Look for who shares similar content 03:54 – Send them an email asking if they'd be willing to share it 04:23 – 5: Make sure you're repurposing the content 04:58 – 6: Make your headline appealing 05:05 – Test your headline ideas on your friends or people in your network 05:30 – 7: Continue to build and push out your email list 06:10 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Spend the majority of your time promoting the content you've written—this is especially important if you're starting out. Boost your social media channels and leverage it. A good headline attracts traffic, so make it appealing and compelling!