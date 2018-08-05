



Marketing School

7 Interview Questions You Should Ask Before You Hire a Marketer | Ep. #195

In Episode #195, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 interview questions you should ask before hiring a marketer. There is a lot you can assess about a potential hire from interview questions alone. How do they respond when they’re put on the spot? What is their best achievement to date? Tune in to find out the questions you should be asking your future marketer and the reasons why it is important to find someone with similar work ethic and values. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 Interview Questions You Should Ask Before You Hire a Marketer 00:35 – Tell me about the most impressive win in your career 01:00 – This is the question that Elon Musk uses 01:20 – What do you consider the most impressive win in your life so far, is an alternative question for juniors 01:50 – The answers should match where they are in life at the moment 01:55 – What would you change with my business from my website? How would you fix it? 02:20 – “In business, people have to come up with solutions at the most inconvenient moment” 02:38 – Use a video interviewing tool called Spark Hire 03:43 – Ask, what is the most creative marketing tactic you’ve ever implemented? 03:55 – What’s the most creative marketing tactic you’ve ever seen on the web? 04:48 – Come up with situational questions and see their thought process 05:23 – Ask questions to see how aggressive the marketer is 05:45 – For example, have you ever bought paid links? 05:56 – What’s the shadiest marketing tactic you’ve seen or that you’ve leveraged? 06:35 – Give people a homework assignment as a paid trial 07:26 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: The answers your interviewee gives should match where they are at in life, at the moment. Ask aggressive questions and if they answer aggressively—that’s what you’re looking for! Then, just go for it. Give a paid trial assignment – this will give you a clear picture of their capability. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu