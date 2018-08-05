Marketing School
How to Attract 9,000 Visitors a Month from Quora | Ep. #194
In Episode #194, Eric and Neil discuss how to attract 9,000 visitors a month from Quora. Quora is a fantastic platform to increase your visibility and boost traffic to your site—all you have to do is answer some questions. Tune in to find out how Jason Lemkin leveraged Quora and how you can do it, too! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Attract 9,000 Visitors a Month from Quora 00:40 – You can definitely generate traffic from Quora 00:54 – Jason Lemkin is leveraging out of Quora 01:11 – Respond to popular questions in your page and link relevant articles to your website to get traffic 01:47 – Quora is ranked 122nd for most popular website in the world 01:50 – Quora is 67th in USA 02:00 – Answer a new question on Quora that is gaining traction 02:32 – Add a "call to action" that links to your website at the end of your answer 02:40 – Eric was answering random questions on Quora 03:00 – Jason Lemkin built an entire conference and community 03:25 – Answers need to be concise 03:43 – There can be repurposing answers 03:53 – Jason Lemkin has received 10M views from Quora 04:07 – You can get business partners through Quora 04:32 – The more helpful you are, the more they'll take to working with you 05:02 – Blocking out a time to just answer questions can enrich your business development 05:40 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Quora has its merits for increasing traffic to your website and you need to be leveraging it. The more helpful you are to others on Quora, the more they see your value and will consider working with you. Make your answers concise and include a "call to action" that links back to your website.