



Marketing School

Why Your SEO Sucks and How to Fix It | Ep. #193

In Episode #193, Eric and Neil discuss why your SEO sucks and how to fix it. Your SEO isn’t something you just figure out once and then drop it. It needs to be maintained and deserves your attention in order to stay ahead of your competitors. Tune in to find out why your SEO is NOT working and the tips that will keep your SEO operating at its best. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Why Your SEO Sucks and How to Fix It 00:35 – The biggest reason is that everyone believes that they can install a plug-in, and that’s it 00:58 – People focus on off-page SEO and no one focuses on on-page 01:20 – For on-page SEO, do keyword research 01:26 – Check Google Trends to see how keywords are trending 01:32 – Use Keyword.io and Google Keyword Planner 01:46 – Have a goal that you want to achieve 02:00 – Content and links are what matters in SEO 02:09 – Another problem is people not checking their extra links, especially the ones that are irrelevant 02:16 – “The last thing you want to do is be seen as a directory” 03:00 – Most people think that SEO in a one-time deal, but it is an ongoing deal 03:58 – You have to be willing to spend for a technical audit 04:10 – Be patient 04:37 – Take your most popular pages and link them in your sidebar 05:03 – Google “how to rank zero in SEO” 05:10 – Check if your snippets are working 05:39 – You can use SEMrush and Ahrefs 05:48 – Continue finding your title tags and meta-description tags 06:06 – Optimize and make them persuasive 06:10 – Google “copyblogger headline formula” or “how to write magnetic headlines” 06:27 – Read books from David Ogilvy, one of the best copywriters 06:36 – David said that every dollar spent on copywriting, 80 cents go to the headlines 06:40 – Make sure you have the alt tags for the videos 07:04 – Start combining your pages 07:32 – The “hub and spoke” strategy 07:39 – You’ll find Jimmy Daly's Hub & Spoke strategy 08:23 – Google wants to see your intro page and the links that are backing it up 08:36 – Google “conversion rate optimization” 08:47 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: SEO is not just a one-time deal, but an ongoing deal that needs your attention in order to stay ahead of the pack in your niche. All good things come to those who wait—SEO takes time to see the results, so be patient. Spend your time, energy, and money or your headlines—optimize them and make sure they’re persuasive! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu