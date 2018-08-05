Marketing School
How to Hire an SEO Agency | Ep. #191
In Episode #191, Eric and Neil discuss how to hire an SEO agency. What questions should you ask? What are great signs that prove the agency is and will be successful? Tune in to learn how to investigate a great SEO agency and why it’s worth doing your due diligence before you make that hire. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Hire an SEO Agency 00:46 – Always look at referrals 01:11 – A referral is the first line of offense and defense 01:25 – Look at the previous work of the SEO agency 01:50 – Before hiring an agency, ask them the changes they’d make to your website 02:02 – You can also ask what’s wrong with your website and how much traffic they can generate for you 02:40 – Ask the agency their process: 02:48 – Each agency is different 03:35 – Look at organic traffic and organic conversion 04:00 – There should be alignment from the get go 04:07 – Ask the agency to explain their expertise 04:50 – See what tools the agency uses internally 05:00 – Ahrefs and Keyword.io are good examples 05:35 – Check for references 06:15 – Ask the agency for their rankings and results for their own website 06:30 – Some agencies don’t rank well 07:06 – If they can rank their own website, there’s a greater chance that they can rank you 07:15 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Referrals are a great way to see how the SEO agency has performed in the past. If an SEO agency can rank their own website well, chances are they can do it for you, too. Do your due diligence with the agency you’re about to hire – you’ll be working with them for quite some time. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu