7 Cost Effective Ways to Rank in a Competitive Niche | Ep. #190
In Episode #190, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 cost effective ways to rank in a competitive niche. From building your community on Facebook to repurposing your content—there are some cost effective ways that keep you competitive. Find out the tips and strategies that help you stand out among your competitors and, at the same time, keep your money in your pocket. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Cost Effective Ways to Rank in a Competitive Niche 00:35 – One way is to look for people who rank on the first six pages of Google, but who are not doing anything with their websites—then, buy their websites 00:51 – Redirect all their pages to your website 01:12 – Second, use the Skyscraper Technique 01:19 – This was created by Brian Dean 01:58 – Use BuzzSumo to find people linking to the top 3 results 02:03 – Ahrefs is also useful 02:23 – The Skyscraper technique takes time, but definitely works 02:39 – Third, look at your on-page SEO and topical relevancy 03:00 – Change your URL structure so Google can read it 03:42 – Fourth, build a community 03:52 – Some 6-figure earners started by building a Facebook group 04:00 – Podcasts are also a good option 04:49 – Fifth, use a tool like Market Muse which tells you what keywords are missing to better your searches 05:06 – Sixth, repurpose your content which is inspired by Russell Brunson of ClickFunnels 06:12 – Thinking about what you can repurpose allows you to stand out from your competitors 06:32 – Seventh, optimize your title tags for click through rates 06:35 – Go to Google search, "search analytics" 06:49 – Make your title tags more appealing 06:52 – Copyblogger headline formula can give you ideas 07:52 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Try to make a deal with people who are not monetizing their high-ranking websites. Be patient, these strategies will take time, but they are worth the wait and will be effective. Leverage your website search console.