Marketing School
How to Increase Your E-commerce Conversion Rate | Ep. #189
In Episode #189, Eric and Neil discuss how to increase your e-commerce conversion rate. Tune it to learn valuable tips and strategies to make the online buying experience as positive and streamlined as possible. From ensuring that there are product reviews to offering free shipping, Eric and Neil disclose the tricks of the trade that are easy to implement and will increase your sales. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Increase Your E-commerce Conversion Rate 00:41 – First, add live chat to your web pages 01:03 – Use a 2-step check-out 01:12 – Name and email on the first page, then credit card details on the second 01:25 – Have a countdown timer on the checkout page 01:34 – Learn more about it in Conversion Excel 01:47 – Offer FREE shipping 02:12 – Increase the product cost to cover the free shipping fee 02:26 – Your page speed matters a lot 02:47 – Site speed means better user experience 02:57 – Make sure your site is mobile compatible 03:20 – Have reviews 03:41 – Using default product descriptions will not establish your page as unique 03:51 – Interlink other products to draw people to these other pages 04:15 – Your conversion rate is not just about the number of visitors, it is the revenue you get per customer 04:37 – Check people’s behavior on your pages 05:18 – Make sure images are of high quality and videos are showing the product well 05:39 – Utilize retargeting to those who consistently check you out 06:18 – Run promotions 06:50 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Think about up selling—every product should have an upsell opportunity. The conversion rate is not just about the number of visitors, it is the revenue you get per customer. The better the customer experience, the higher the sales. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu