Marketing School
7 Copywriting Hacks that Will Double Your Conversions | Ep. #188
In Episode #188, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 copywriting hacks that will double your conversions. What makes great copy? How do you fine tune your text to get people to convert? Tune in to learn some quick hacks that are tested and proven to boost your conversion rates this year. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Copywriting Hacks that Will Double Your Conversions 00:35 – First, within your headlines, consider integrating the city 00:40 – Use MaxMind which is an IP service that'll integrate the person's city 01:13 – Second, use specific statistics and numbers 01:07 – Check Quick Sprout or Neil Patel in BuzzSumo 02:08 – Third, copywriting is about answering objections 02:29 – Find out people's objections by asking pointed questions and answer their objections in your copy 02:50 – Fourth, include the person's name inside the copy when it's relevant 03:14 – Fifth is to show vulnerability 03:20 – Neil showed how he made mistakes and how he fixed them 04:20 – Include all examples and calls-to-action 04:50 – Seventh is storytelling 04:59 – Don't forget to innovate stories in your copy 05:13 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Use a person's name and city in the title and in the copy to personalize their experience. Vulnerability helps people to relate to you and this can develop trust with your customers. Storytelling is a great way to hook people and draw them in.