Marketing School
7 Unconventional Marketing Tactics for 2017 | Ep. #187
In Episode #187, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 unconventional marketing tactics that you can use for 2017. Tune in to hear what tactics are trending today and the online resources that can get you to speed. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 Unconventional Marketing Tactics that You Can Use for 2017 00:35 – First, check out Russell Brunson’s ClickFunnels 00:56 – Soon, more and more businesses are going to do funnels 01:19 – Second, website personalization 01:21 – Hubspot provides you these options to personalize 01:53 – Third, try micro-retargeting 02:41 – Connect Leads can help you segment your Facebook retargeting 03:30 – Fourth, branding 04:05 – Gary Vaynerchuk is really gaining traffic 04:43 – Branding creates more business opportunities in the long run 04:53 – Google Trends can tell you a brand’s information 05:13 – Fifth, chat is becoming a great marketing tool 06:00 – Intercom and Drift are good tools to look up 06:14 – Sixth, work on your notifications 07:08 – Seventh is content upgrading 07:27 – Find a piece where a tweak is needed and upgrade it 08:08 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: More and more businesses are turning to sales funnels. For a long term solution—working on your branding to create more business opportunities in the future. Marketing strategies are continuously improving—FIND the easiest way to get your product to the people. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu