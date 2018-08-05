Marketing School
Is Twitter Still Worth Using? | Ep. #186
In Episode #186, Eric and Neil discuss if Twitter is still worth using. Tune in to find out if Twitter is really dead and what alternatives you can use to effectively increase your traffic. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Is Twitter Still Worth Using? 00:35 – Eric doesn't use Twitter to engage with people 00:46 – Eric searches Twitter to find out what people are looking for on this platform 01:00 – Eric follows venture capitalists, founders, and SEOs 01:11 – Twitbot's integration is useful for Eric to read news later 02:00 – "I wouldn't use Twitter. It's dead." 02:27 – Neil's number of followers is much bigger than the traffic he's getting 02:47 – Neil's Facebook traffic is 244K from his fan page 03:10 – Neil's Twitter traffic is just 2% of his followers while he gets 38% traffic from Facebook 04:43 – Twitter is a waste of time to generate traffic 04:51 – Twitter is still relevant for content ideas 05:00 – You can now livestream for your Twitter app 05:28 – "Facebook is crushing everyone now with Instagram and Facebook live" 05:39 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Twitter still has its benefits and one of them is their search feature. Twitter is NOT the most advantageous platform to generate traffic—Facebook is. Facebook is crushing everyone with Instagram and Facebook live.