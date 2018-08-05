Marketing School
7 Ways to Get More Engagement on Social Media | Ep. #185
In Episode #185, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 ways you can get more engagement on social media. Tune in to learn some tips and tricks to grow your audience as well as some useful online tools that you can use to optimize engagement. It's not just about growing your audience, but getting the RIGHT people to your website to boost that engagement. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Ways to Get More Engagement on Social Media 00:35 – First, go LIVE 00:47 – Instagram and Facebook are giving more priority to those who are live 00:55 – Second, repost content that did well after a month of posting 01:12 – Neil just reposted content and is doing well 01:30 – Third, Tag the people in your post 01:49 – Hashtagify can help you find the top hashtags on Instagram 02:05 – Fourth, build a community 02:18 – Interact and engage with people 02:35 – Fifth, make sure you're scheduling at the right time 02:52 – Sixth, target the right audience 03:20 – Create a fan page in Facebook to know where your audience is coming from 04:16 – If you have a specific type of audience, adjust your settings to that specific interest/audience 04:20 – Lastly, have a great headline 04:43 – Go to Copyblogger and check their headlines' post 04:48 – Check your competitors' headlines on BuzzSumo 05:18 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Optimize your posts for a maximum reach. Interact and engage with people—frequently check your messages and reply to them. Targeting the right audience can increase your engagement.