



Marketing School

What Should You Do When Your Business Stops Growing? | Ep. #184

In Episode #184, Eric and Neil discuss what you should do when your business stops growing. There are many different solutions and options you can explore before deciding to throw the towel. Tune in to find out what Eric and Neil used as solutions when their own businesses were struggling and how an outsider’s perspective can make all the difference in saving your business. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:30 – Today’s topic: What Should You Do When Your Business Stops Growing? 00:45 – First, look at your analytics and numbers and see what’s going on 00:53 – Are you losing traffic? Assess, then look at the actions you should take 02:00 – Do your due diligence, don’t necessarily give up 02:20 – Look at other businesses and see how they are growing, learn from them 03:37 – Sometimes you’re too close minded about your processes 04:00 – Neil shares an example from his own personal experience 04:14 – One small change like changing URL structure, does make the difference to growing your traffic 05:17 – The solution isn’t necessarily in your head, step back, and try to look at it form an objective perspective 05:30 – Network with others, be transparent with what’s happening, and you might get the RIGHT feedback and ideas that are worth trying out and will HIT that problem 06:14 – Just because you’re an expert in your space, doesn’t mean you know how to grow your own business 06:36 – Sometimes you’re too close to your own business to see what needs changing 06:45 – Pay contractors and find consultants, or go to networking events 07:40 – Eric shares his struggle with finding lead sources; check out Nathan Latka's podcast He Bought a $150k/mo Agency for $2 with Eric Siu 08:21 – Joining Entrepreneurs' Organization helped Eric find out what he needed to do to save his company—the peer group helped him learn from their experiences 09:16 – If he didn’t have help from this particular peer group, he’d be left Googling for solutions 09:45 – Network at conferences! 09:55 – At the end of the day, you’re dealing with humans and you need that connection 10:30 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: If you feel like your business is struggling, ASSESS your analytics and numbers to find out what’s going on BEFORE you take action. Get an outsider’s perspective and help even IF you’re an expert at what you do—sometimes you’re just too close to the situation. ENGAGE and NETWORK—at the end of the day, you’re dealing with humans and you need that community to help you out. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu