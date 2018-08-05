Marketing School
How to Effectively Integrate Design Into Your Marketing Collateral | Ep. #182
In Episode #182, Eric and Neil discuss how you can effectively integrate design into your marketing collateral. Tune in to discover just how important design is in your marketing campaign and why you need to be more careful in picking the right design. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Effectively Integrate Design Into Your Marketing Collateral 01:00 – “Design shouldn’t just be used to make things look pretty, it should have a purpose. The purpose should be to help emphasize the message you’re trying to make and drive sales and conversion.” 01:15 – Having a styling guide will help you to be consistent 01:47 – Check Dribbble to get ideas from different portfolios 01:58 – Intercom is consistent in having a good-looking design 02:26 – “Make your designs very simplistic. Designs that are too overwhelming tend to not convert well” 02:35 – Make sure the text is legible and dark in color for easier reading 02:49 – “Text impacts conversion more than anything else” 02:58 – “Make the design fall with the message you’re trying to create” 03:38 – Use call-to-actions throughout the design 03:53 – Make sure you are also answering objections 04:46 – “Your landing page should be one cohesive story” 05:05 – When you’re designing a page, your website should be responsive 05:25 – Make sure that it works on different browsers and devices 05:38 – Land-book has good examples of different landing pages 06:05 – Swiped has different ideas worth checking out 06:13 – Great design should be invisible and should be sitting in the background 06:31 – “Make sure the design elements you use on different device types are more relevant” 07:27 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: A simple and great design is invisible and therefore, converts into sales. Make sure the design is not hurting or taking away from the message. The design should be tailored specifically to each device for the users to have that unique experience. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu