Live Streaming 101: What Kind of Videos Should You Be Creating? | Ep. #181
In Episode #181, Eric and Neil discuss what kind of videos you should be creating when doing live streaming. They also delve into what interests viewers in terms of content and how you should carry yourself in your videos. Tune in to get some practical advice on how to connect with your viewers and make those conversions—in other words, how to make a successful video. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Live Streaming 101: What Kind of Videos Should You Be Creating? 00:40 – "Behind the scenes" videos are always a way to get people watching 01:03 – Second, do a Q&A as it builds relationship and interaction with the viewers 01:20 – Third, try to do an interview—perhaps an impromptu interview 01:30 – With Facebook live, you can also invite others to join your live stream 01:40 – Fourth, check Gary Vaynerchuk and his short clips of advice and try to mimic him 01:52 – Make sure it is general advice related to your audience, that will really help them 02:15 – Fifth, do a product or service demo 02:35 – Think of the value first 02:45 – Sixth, share personal stuff that isn't always positive 03:21 – People can relate to it and learn from it 03:42 – Seventh, treat your live stream as a webinar 03:48 – Use Wirecast to simultaneously be online on several online platforms 04:43 – Just be careful in showing recorded videos live because some people may not like that 05:03 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Be more open and transparent – it builds trust and goodwill with your viewers. People love "behind the scenes" videos and appreciate seeing the whole picture of your experience. Always plan and prepare, in advance, what you will share on live streaming – be sure it is valuable and helpful to your viewers.