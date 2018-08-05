



Marketing School

What Type of Content Should You Create When You Can Only Blog 1x a Week? | Ep. #179

In Episode #179, Eric and Neil discuss the type of content you should be creating when you can only blog one time a week. Tune in to learn how to make a blog that strikes its audience—and not just to read the blog—but compelling enough to share it, too! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Type of Content Should You Create When You Can Only Blog 1x a Week? 00:39 – Neil was using Quick Sprout, just once a week 01:38 – You want to produce something that stands out and makes people want to link 01:49 – First, figure out who are you targeting and how you can help them 02:00 – Kissmetrics targets marketers 02:10 – Second, who are your ideal customers? 02:55 – Your content should be very specific 03:25 – Companies are looking at more detailed metrics 03:42 – Blogs should be actionable and thorough 04:00 – Groove HQ is a good example of a growing blog 05:08 – Help Scout blog posts are in-depth and well done, ranking 1 and 2 on Google 05:56 – Be specific and don't go for volume; go for relevancy and helpfulness