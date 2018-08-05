



Marketing School

How to Get Sales and Marketing to Work Together | Ep. #178

In Episode #178, Eric and Neil discuss how you can get sales and marketing to work together. Sales and marketing are a vital part of your company whose roles/tasks are mutually dependent on one another. Therefore, it’s wise to get these teams collaborating. Tune in to find out the benefits of having these two teams work together and how to streamline the communication process. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Get Sales and Marketing to Work Together 00:48 – Get both teams together to brainstorm great content and blog post ideas 01:07 – Objections can also be answered and conversion rates can go up 01:14 – Collaboration is key and people like to work together 01:35 – “Most sales organizations are data driven” 02:15 – Automate as much as possible 02:19 – Improve and keep adjusting the funnel 02:40 – Analyze the presentation and be analytical 03:16 – Marketing can have a clear understanding of how they can help sales and sales should start closing more 03:25 – Use Amplemarket on Slack to see the individuals or leads that are coming in 03:43 – Use Clearbit to plug in all your leads and have your sales team crystalize your leads 03:54 – Consider this as your Inbound SDR (Sales Development Rep) 04:08 – You can use InsideSales that integrates with Salesforce so that you can call people back within 5 minutes 04:27 – Have a monthly talk or evaluation about which platform works best 04:50 – Have a marketing automation tool like InfusionSoft, Marketo and HubSpot to understand your customer’s experience 05:33 – Teams working together gets easier as you do it 05:40 – Have a process that works long-term 05:45 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Make room for your teams to collaborate—that exchange of ideas can lead to great content. Take advantage of the online tools that help create a smoother workflow. Working together gets easier the more you do it, so integrate a process that works long-term. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu