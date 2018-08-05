Marketing School
The Ideal URL Structure for SEO | Ep. #177
In Episode #177, Eric and Neil discuss the ideal URL structure for SEO. People often overlook the importance of their URL address and end up losing out on organic traffic. Tune in as Eric and Neil discuss how to clean up your URL and share their own experiences about how they improved their own URLs. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: The Ideal URL Structure for SEO 01:00 – Usual structure of a webpage explained 01:40 – Having a lot of categories on your URL makes it difficult for Google to crawl it 01:55 – For example: NeilPatel.com/makeup/allthemakeup 02:10 – The categories tell Google the topical relevancy 02:30 – Neil’s current URL structure 02:45 – There are a lot of titles and categories—this confuses Google, making it difficult to discern what category it should fall under 02:56 – Neil’s blog posts don’t rank as well as his guide 03:30 – URL should NOT be taken for granted 03:45 – Neil shares what he learned from his searches 03:52 – Less than 6% of results on page one of results have a messy URL 04:20 – Cut out sub folders if they’re not necessary 05:05 – Keep URL structures clean and use subfolders—subdomains don’t rank as well as subfolders 05:16 – The debate SEOs are having about Quora 05:39 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: URLs should NOT be taken for granted—It plays a big role with your organic traffic. The more titles and categories, the more difficult for Google to crawl your URL and website. Keep URL structures clean and use subfolders. Subdomains don’t rank as well as subfolders. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu