Marketing School
How Topical Relevancy Can Boost Your Ranking | Ep. #176
In Episode #176, Eric and Neil discuss how topical relevancy can boost your ranking. It’s important to know how your keywords and content work against and for you through Google’s ranking systems. Tune in to know how to master topical relevancy and how checking your competitors’ work can help you climb to a better rank. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 - Today’s topic: How Topical Relevancy Can Boost Your Ranking 00:34 – Topical relevancy allows the small guys to compete with the big guys 00:49 – Neil explains how Google ranks websites according to SEO relevancy 01:16 – SingleGrain ranks for marketing related keywords 01:43 – Google can’t seem to find the right keywords for Growth Everywhere which describes the stories of entrepreneurs 02:20 – It is important to have strong topical relevancy when starting your website 03:03 – Focus on a specific topic 03:35 – Being the best on one topic is what topical relevancy is about 04:20 – Marketmuse suggests all the phrases and terms that you should be using with your website if you want to be topically relevant 04:39 – Check similar websites in your space using SEMrush and Ahrefs Tool 04:55 – FamousBirthdays.com is about celebrity birthdays, is focused on just one topic, and drives millions of visitors 05:10 – “Always look at your competition” 05:25 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Google will most likely rank a website that is SEO focused higher than the one that is marketing focused. Focus on a specific topic—being the best on one topic is what topical relevancy is all about. Always look at your competition—check the topics they are using and monitor their ranking. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu