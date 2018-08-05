Marketing School
How to Reduce Your Bounce Rate | Ep. #175
In Episode #175, Eric and Neil discuss how to reduce your bounce rate. A bounce rate is the percentage of visitors to a particular website who navigate away after viewing only one page. Simply put—if your page is boring, people leave, and the higher your bounce rate. Tune in to learn practical ways to reduce your bounce rate so you can keep your visitors sticking around long enough to make that sale. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 - Today’s topic: How to Reduce Your Bounce Rate 00:33 – Bounce rate is when someone leaves your site right away 00:42 – The textbook definition of bounce rate: “the percentage of visitors to a particular website who navigate away after viewing only one page” 00:47 – A rising bounce rate is a sign that you have a boring homepage 01:16 – First, have a good design that keep people in your website 02:03 – Removing your pop-ups can decrease your bounce rate 02:26 – People are more likely to stay if your website doesn’t have loads of pop-ups 02:48 – You might need to check if it works for you 03:10 – A slow website can’t keep people 03:27 – Check the page speed using Google Page Speed tool, Pingdom and Google Analytics 03:38 – Create a journey for people 03:55 – An example of a journey 04:37 – Have the RIGHT offers 04:51 – Use ConvertFlow to show different offers when your visitor comes back 05:28 – Simple readability is also very important 05:32 – Eric’s blog Single Grain is a good example of this 05:52 – “Good user experience means less bounce rate, people sticking on your site, going through multiple pages” 06:00 – If visitors go through multiple pages, it increases sales and they convert to customers 06:18 - That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: A great design creates that experience for viewers, causing them to stick around. Create a journey for your visitors—engaging them throughout and around your website. The more engaged people are with your website, the lower the bounce rate and a greater chance of conversion to sales. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu