Marketing School
How to Write a Killer Blog Post | Ep. #173
In Episode #173, Eric and Neil discuss how you can write a killer blog post. Many people can slap a string of coherent sentences together and call it a blog—but, can they capture their readers' attention? Tune in as Eric and Neil reveal solid suggestions for creating a blog that will entice and hook an audience. From your title to the images place amidst your text, all these details count. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 - Today's topic: How to Write a Killer Blog Post 00:35 – Write a great headline and continue the thought in the first few sentences to hook the readers 00:59 – Go to Copyblogger for the headline formula 01:15 – Think of blogging as a presentation or a classroom lecture 01:33 – Engage with your readers 01:46 – Start with a conversation 01:57 – Neil shares a sample conversation in a blogpost 03:08 – Use sub-headers or bullets to keep things organized 03:45 – Eric shares an example that can get readers hooked 04:08 – Add media to your blog post 04:32 – Eric uses DesignPickle for his images 04:50 – Have a conclusion heading 05:22 – All claims should be backed up by case study or research links 06:00 – If you have data that can separate you, the better, because it can't be replicated easily 07:07 – Make your blog readable 07:17 – Design should be responsive and text should be clear 08:20 – Neil Patel's Quicksprout 08:30 – Neil reads Tech Crunch, TMZ, CNN and other sites to give him creative ideas that he can leverage on his own website 09:00 – Eric checks Wallstreet Journal, copyblogger, and problogger 09:20 - That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Blog posts are not just about the text—a catchy photo or video can entice people to read it. Simple, but powerful—overly decorated posts can easily turn off the reader. Read a lot and a variety or written work as this feeds your creative inspiration.