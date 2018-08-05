How to Write a Killer Blog Post | Ep. #173

How to Get More Out of Your Day | Ep. #624

In episode #624, Eric and Neil discuss how you can get more out of your day. Tune in to hear how you should be organizing your life. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Get More Out of Your Day [00:40] Google "Michael Hyatt Perfect Day", which will explain how to block out your day. [00:53] Eric and Neil record at a set time every week. [01:07] Thursdays are Eric's content days. Fridays are for his SAS products. [02:05] Eric will do networking events, dinners, etc., because it is a priority for growing his business. [02:40] Figure out your end goal and cut everything else out. [03:00] Neil doesn't do networking events, rather he does actual tasks. [03:15] He feels that if he hasn't accomplished his goals, he can't rest, so he doesn't care about work/life balance: he works through illnesses and holidays. [03:29] Mark Schuster did a blog post "Learning Before Earning", which you should read. [04:09] The book, The One Thing, tells you to pick your most important goal and to just focus on that. [05:06] Building or fostering good habits is key. [05:15] You have to rank things to determine which is the most urgent/important. [05:42] Check out Rescue Time: It will show you how you are spending your time and allow you to cut the fat. [06:15] Delegate! [07:10] That's all for today!