How to Keep Your Users Engaged with Your Video | Ep. #172

In Episode #172, Eric and Neil discuss how you can keep your users engaged with your video. Videos are becoming a more common way in which we share content, so how do you know if you’re doing it right? Tune in to find out some practical tips and online applications that help make your videos more engaging—and the more engaging the video, the more viewers and conversions! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 - Today’s topic: How to Keep Your Users Engaged with Your Video 00:39 – In 2020, most content will be in video 00:46 – Live videos have become popular and the number of viewers have doubled 01:10 – Keeping your videos short can help you have a high view count, but lower conversion rate 01:28 – First, try to make your video like a story 01:45 – Think about yourself watching a movie 02:13 – “The more storytelling you do—the more emotions you leverage, the more hooks you create, the more sales you end up generating from those videos” 02:30 – Start with a video transcription or caption 02:43 – Rev has the ability to create video captions for you 03:15 – Have an engaging introduction 03:45 – You can try to check which image or intro works through Facebook ads at a cheaper price 04:03 – People switch camera angles to keep people engaged 04:29 – Ask people questions 04:54 – In Facebook video, you can check the number of people that are engaging 05:18 – You need good editing! 05:29 – Casey Neistat built a brand and sold it for $25M to CNN—CNN didn’t buy his brand but hired him and his team to be an influencer 06:15 – Talk slowly in your videos 06:48 – During live videos, use Telestream Wirecast so that you’re live on more than 1 application 07:30 - That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: In 2020, most content will be in video form—therefore, familiarize yourself with this tool. Telling a story with an engaging intro and transcript in your video will help your audience connect with you. Use as many social media platforms as you can to BOOST your engagement and conversion rate. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu