7 Age-Old Advertising Principles that Are Still Relevant Today | Ep. #171
In Episode #171, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 age-old advertising principles that are still relevant and effective to this day. Tune in to learn how the big companies like Coca-Cola, McDonald's, and AT&T are still winning in the advertising world because of these key principles that you can start using today. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 - Today's topic: 7 Age-Old Advertising Principles that Are Still Relevant Today 00:36 – First, write a great headline 01:08 – Warren Buffett tells his CEOs to always protect their brand 01:22 – Branding is everything and just one mistake could ruin everything 01:43 – Third, tell a story 01:45 – Stories or advertorials drive people and evokes their emotions 02:21 – Fourth, consistency in advertising, regardless of how large your company is or how well-known 02:48 – The Rule of Seven explained 03:10 – Fifth is from 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing, by Al Ries and Jack Trout: 03:41 – The "first mover advantage" 04:18 – Sixth is from Don't Make Me Think by Steve Krug: 04:27 – "Think about the user—simplicity is the ultimate sophistication" 05:00 – Keep marketing campaigns simple 05:10 – "The simpler your pitch, the better off you are" 05:16 – Seventh, urgency plays a big role 05:51 – The sense of urgency compels people to take action 06:15 - That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: In whatever decision you make, you MUST protect your brand. Be consistent in advertising and remember the rule of seven. RELY on these age-old advertising principles that have been proven—no need to reinvent the wheel.