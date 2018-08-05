Marketing School
7 Advanced Marketing Automation Tactics for Your Blog | Ep. #170
In Episode #170, Eric and Neil discuss 7 advanced marketing automation tactics for your blog. Marketing automation allows you to know your subscribers better and respond to their behavior. Tune in to learn how advanced marketing automation can be very helpful for your blog and what to do with those unopened emails. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 - Today’s topic: 7 Advanced Marketing Automation Tactics for Your Blog 00:36 – Marketing automation is how you market and send messages to people according to their behavior on your site 01:05 – First, on your thank you or intro email, add three different links for people to see what kind of people they are (ex. are you a beginner, intermediate, or advanced online marketer?) 01:52 – Neil shares what he learns through automation if people are opening your email, your open rate goes up 02:21 – If someone isn’t opening for 5 times on a paid email, take the person off the list 02:55 – Third, make sure you have a list or campaign that specifically targets your customers 03:34 – Map out the life cycle of your customers 03:44 – Fourth, when someone joins your email list, try buying them in or signing them up 04:25 – Fifth is lead scoring 04:35 – You can do this with HubSpot, Drip, and InfusionSoft 05:33 – Sixth, make your opt-in relevant to your service 05:47 – An example with Kissmetrics 06:47 – Lastly, if you can survey your audience, do it to create a word cloud using a tool like TagCrowd 07:40 - That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Marketing automation is how you market and send messages to people according to their behavior on your site Map out the life cycle of your subscribers. Make your opt-in relevant to your service to increase traffic and sales. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu