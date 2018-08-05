Marketing School
7 Steps for Running a Successful Webinar | Ep. #169
In Episode #169, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 steps for running a successful webinar. Using webinars is one of the best ways to drive people to your website. Half the battle is in the preparation—and, yes, there are right ways to set yourself up for success. Tune in to learn 7 easy steps that will help you and your viewers get the most out of your webinar. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 - Today's topic: 7 Steps for Running a Successful Webinar 00:45 – Masterminds and enterprise companies use webinars to try and convert people 00:55 – In a webinar, you are educating and building a relationship with your viewers 01:12 – First, have an email reminder 01:25 – "Just because someone registered for it, doesn't mean that they're going to remember" 01:30 – Set email reminders ahead of time 01:45 – Second, make sure you have an option for someone to register and watch the webinar within the next 15 minutes 02:28 – Because people are waiting, they are most likely to attend the webinar and the attendance rate can go up to 60% 02:38 – Neil uses EverWebinar 02:45 – Third, use paid traffic to drive more people 03:19 – Use it to amplify what you're doing in your webinar 03:35 – Neil records his webinar ahead of time and it's a high value production 03:50 – Fourth, use a software called TurboDial which can connect to a lot of webinar solutions 04:10 – For the people who don't take action, TurboDial will send them a text message the next day 04:57 – Have some kind of marketing automation set up 05:28 – If people don't show up, it means no conversion 05:45 – Sixth, integrate webinar software with Twilio 06:22 – Seventh, add value to the individual before your pitch 06:55 – Check out Russell Brunson's book DotCom Secrets and video The Perfect Webinar Sequence 07:24 - That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Masterminds and enterprise companies use webinar to try and convert people to buy. Just because someone registered does NOT mean that they are going to show up—use texts and emails as reminders. First and foremost, ADD VALUE to people—remember that they dedicated a part of day for you.