Marketing School
How to Create Content that People Actually Search For | Ep. #168
In Episode #168, Eric and Neil discuss how to create content that people actually search for. Creating content that grabs an audience and attracts visitors requires some effort on your part, but where do you start? Tune in to find out what drives people to keep reading and how you can create content that is worth the search. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 - Today's topic: How to Create Content that People Actually Search For 00:43 – Shawn Ellis mentions that SaaStr gets 3M visitors per month 01:10 – Jason gets asked on Quora and he answers the questions in his blog 01:30 – Check Saastr/Quora to know how Jason does it 02:04 – Use Google Keyword Planner, KeywordTool, UberSuggest, and AnswerThePublic.com for keyword research 02:47 – If you have a team, grab them and ask to brainstorm on a certain topic 03:15 – You hire a team for a reason 03:30 – Neil shares information from Jason Lemkin's Quora Q and A blog 04:29 – Neil checks Jason Lemkin's website visitor count 05:08 – Use Market Muse to upgrade your content 05:29 – Google is looking for topic relevance 05:40 – Look at your search feature 05:55 – A chat feature like Intercom helps you to see what people are searching 06:05 – Survey your audience and check your top performing posts 06:30 – "Creating cornerstone pieces of content is what generates the most traffic" 07:12 – Wikipedia is a good example 07:40 – Don't just create content, creates amazing cornerstone pieces of content 08:05 – Eric shares why OkCupid's blog stands out 08:28 – Think about a unique spin that can make you stand out 08:38 – SaaStr is getting more than 1 million viewers, but maybe not 3M 09:52 - That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Use your TEAM – brainstorm how to make great content that attracts viewers. Creating cornerstone pieces of content is what generates the most traffic. Think about a unique spin that can make you stand out.