Marketing School
7 Unconventional Ways to Learn Marketing | Ep. #167
In Episode #167, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 unconventional ways to learn marketing. You can learn in more ways than just reading a Dummies Guide or checking in at the next university. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 - Today’s topic: 7 Unconventional Ways to Learn Marketing 00:33 – First is by watching conference videos on Youtube like Inbound 2016 by Hubspot 01:14 – There’s a lot of marketing content on Youtube 01:35 - Second is by networking with individuals 01:40 – Sharing a drink is a good way to do it 02:40 – Individual marketers from other companies share their tactics 03:00 – Third, strategize how to get the most out of conferences 03:19 – Check who’s attending and the influencers that will attend 04:00 – Fourth, practice on your own website 04:25 – The plugins on Wordpress can help you execute what you’ve learned 04:50 – “You have to test it on your own site to be very good” 04:55 – Fifth, access a mastermind 05:03 – There are digital marketers you can pay for about $25/month 05:09 – “There’s a lot of great masterminds out there and they do provide value” 05:34 – You can host a dinner at your house or a zoom meeting to talk about marketing/business issues 06:20 – Sixth, people have more perceived value over information when they pay for it 06:30 – There are free marketing materials, but if you really want to learn, paid information IS better 07:21 – Lastly, start a podcast 07:35 – You learn a lot from the people or from guests 08:08 – Pat Flynn has great information on starting a podcast 08:18 - That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Youtube is probably one of the best sources now for everything, including marketing. Grow your network by inviting people to dinner or for a drink—you’re not only learning something new but you’re also building a relationship. People tend to value what they learn more when they pay for it. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu