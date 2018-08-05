Marketing School
Why No One Is Reading Your Content | Ep. #166
In Episode #166, Eric and Neil discuss the reasons why no one reads your content. Writing content may be easy for you, but are people actually reading it? Is it reaching the right audience? Tune in to find out how posting daily is just as important as knowing how to share your posts. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 - Today’s topic: Why No One Is Reading Your Content 00:36 – You’re not doing anything to stand out and people are getting bored with the content 01:17 – 8 out of 10 people will read your headline, but only 2 out of 10 will continue to read the article 01:50 - Search for Copyblogger headline formula and find formulas that help you create attractive headlines 01:58 – Portent headline generator will help you craft awesome headlines 02:10 – Blogger Jon Morrow manages Kissmetrics blog 02:43 – If you can get a drunk person’s attention, you can get the normal ones’ 02:58 – Look at Growth Everywhere’s episode with Derek Halpern 03:10 – Spend time promoting your content 03:51 – “Everybody is looking for something from somebody else” 03:59 – Look at Email Hunter and Mix Max for email marketing tools 04:45 – Go to BuzzSumo, find your competitor, and find who’s tweeting their articles on Twitter 05:10 – Neil shares a sample email 06:00 – People are more likely to share your content if they know that you will reciprocate 06;11 – Find the top players in your space and see what they’re doing 07:30 – Don’t write mediocre content and use old posts to maintain traffic 09:00 – Use a tool like Meet Edgar to schedule your post 09:29 – Use Facebook to share posts too 09:48 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Writing content alone is not enough—you have to get it to the RIGHT audience through sharing. Get help from people who will most likely share your content and reciprocate that help. Utilize different online tools that will make content sharing easier and less time consuming for you. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu